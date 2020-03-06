AFG vs IRE Dream11 Tips and Prediction Cricket Cricket

Check Dream11 Team Afghanistan vs Ireland Afghanistan vs Ireland T20I reland have been swept aside by Afghanistan in each of the three T20I bilateral series played between the two teams. Can they put that right against Asghar Afghan’s men in the upcoming three-match affair? Afghanistan batsmen have relished the Ireland attack, especially in Indian conditions, scoring in excess of 200 in three of the last four outings in Greater Noida. Their all-round attack, led by the experience of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, who are ranked No.1 on the MRF Tyres ICC T20I Rankings for bowlers and all-rounders respectively, and the promising medium pacers in Karim Janat and Naveen-ul-Haq rounds off a formidable bowling outfit. That they have been unbeaten in each of their last five bilateral series further reinstates their T20I prowess. Their key player though would be left-handed opener Hazratullah Zazai, who has scored 360 runs against Ireland at a staggering strike-rate of 209.30, including a memorable 162* last year.

Here is today’s AFG vs IRE Dream11 pick for Cricket

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Hazratullah Zazai, Andrew Balbirnie, Kevin O’Brien (CAPTAIN), Harry Tector

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabi (VICE CAPTAIN), Simi Singh

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 match schedule

The match starts at 2:00 PM IST

At Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in Greater Noida

Live Streaming: Hotstar

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Playing 11

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shenwari, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Stephen Thomas Doheny (WK), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Simi Singh, Shane Getkate, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young

AFG vs IRE Dream11 SQUADS

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shenwari, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen ul Haq, Shapoor Zadran

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Stephen Thomas Doheny (WK), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Simi Singh, Shane Getkate, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Lorcan Tucker, Joshua Little

