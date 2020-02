Dream11 Team Prediction Cricket AU-W vs SL-W Australia vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Match 6 –

Check Dream11 Team Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Match 6 ustralia skipper Meg Lanning feels it’s a knockout tournament now for her team after the shock defeat to India, as the reigning champions get ready to take on Sri Lanka. The loss meant Australia will likely have to win their remaining three group games to reach the semi-finals.Poonam Yadav’s leg-spinning masterclass saw India complete an unlikely turnaround to open the Women’s T20 World Cup in style with a pulsating victory over four-time champions Australia. Sri Lanka are coming off a loss to New Zealand are find themselves in a similar situation as Australia.

The match starts at 12:30 PM IST

At WACA Ground, Perth

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (WK), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (WK), Shashikala Siriwardene, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabhodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Kavisha Dilhari, Achini Kulasuriya

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (WK), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Burns, Molly Strano

Sri Lanka Women: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (WK), Shashikala Siriwardene, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabhodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Kavisha Dilhari, Achini Kulasuriya, Dilani Manodara, Sathya Sandeepani, Achini Kulasuriya, Umesha Thimashini

