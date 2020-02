Dream11 Team Prediction Cricket BAH vs KUW Qatar vs United Arab Emirates, ACC Western Region T20 – Cricket

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Tips and Predictions Cricket

Baharain are the unexpected semi-finalists after their shock win over Qatar, finishing at the top of their group ahead of Qatar. In the process they knocked out home favourites Oman and one of the strongest sides in the competition. Taking on Kuwait, who themselves beat Saudi Arabia and Iran to finish 2nd behind United Arab Emirates. There are no clear favourites in this match as these two are evenly matches teams. Bahrain's Abdul Majid Malik has been a revelation with his bowling in the tournament so has been Mohammed Aslam of Kuwait. These two should be in your Dream11 team. Ravija Sandaruwan is another big-ticket player to have in your side.

Here is today’s BAH vs KUW Dream11 pick for Cricket

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Team

Usman Gani, Ravija Sandaruwan, Ammad Uddin, Fiaz Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ali (VICE CAPTAIN), Mohammed Aslam (CAPTAIN), Imran Ali Butt, Imran Javed, Abdul Majid Malik, Sayed Monib, Shiraz Khan

BAH vs KUW Dream11 match schedule

The match starts at 11:00 AM IST

At Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Playing 11

Bahrain: Imran Ali Butt, Sarfaraz Ali, Shahbaz Badar, Junaid Niazi, Imran Masood Butt, Fiaz Ahmed, Ammad Uddin, Anasim Khan (c), Imran Javed, Abdul Majid Malik, Sathaiyah Veerapathiran

Kuwait: Mohammed Aslam (C), Muhammad Kashif, Usman Gani (WK), Diju Xavier, Shiraz Khan, Ravija Sandaruwan, Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Sayed Monib, Muhammad Ansar, Aphsal Ashraf, Mohammad Amin

BAH vs KUW Dream11 SQUADS

Bahrain: Imran Ali Butt, Sarfaraz Ali, Shahbaz Badar, Junaid Niazi, Imran Masood Butt, Fiaz Ahmed, Ammad Uddin, Anasim Khan (c), Imran Javed, Abdul Majid Malik, Sathaiyah Veerapathiran, Ahsan Ullah Khan, Mohammed Sameer, Mohammed Younis.

Kuwait: Mohammed Aslam (C), Muhammad Kashif, Usman Gani (WK), Diju Xavier, Shiraz Khan, Ravija Sandaruwan, Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Sayed Monib, Muhammad Ansar, Aphsal Ashraf, Mohammad Amin, Bilal Tahir, Ilyas Ahmed, Naveed Fakhr.

