Dream11 Team Prediction Cricket BAH vs MLD, Bahrain vs Maldives, ACC Western Region T20 – Cricket Predicti

BAH vs MLD Dream11 Tips and Predictions Cricket

Check Dream11 Team Bahrain vs Maldives ACC Western Region T20 The eighth match of the ACC Western Region T20 will be played between Bahrain and Maldives. Placed in Group A, both the teams began their campaign with a defeat. Maldives suffered a crushing 106-run defeat to Qatar while Bahrain were brushed aside by Oman by eight wickets. They will aim to collect their first points of the tournament on Monday.

Here is today’s BAH vs MLD Dream11 pick for Cricket

BAH vs MLD Dream11 Team

Sarfaraz Ali (captain), Nilantha Cooray (vice-captain), Shahbaz Badar, Tharaka Ruwan, Mohamed Rishwan, Fiaz Ahmed, Ibrahim Hassan, Umar Adam, Imran Javed, Abdul Majid Malik, Ahmed Ameel Mauroof

BAH vs MLD Dream11 match schedule

Timing: The match starts at 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat, Oman

BAH vs MLD Dream11 SQUADS

Maldives: Umar Adam, Nilantha Cooray, Mohamed Rishwan, Tharaka Ruwan, Hassan Rasheed, Leem Shafeeg, Mohamed Azzam (wk/captain), Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Rizan, Ahmed Ameel Mauroof, Nazwan Ismail, Chandana Liyanage, Ibrahim Raid, Ibrahim Sadhoof

Bahrain: Imran Ali Butt (wk), Sarfaraz Ali, Shahbaz Badar, Abdul Majid Malik, Anasim Khan (captain), Sathaiyah Veerapathiran, Imran Javed, Imran Masood Butt, Fiaz Ahmed, Junaid Niazi, Ammad Uddin, Ahsan Ullah Khan, Mohammed Sameer, Mohammed Younis

Check Dream11 Prediction / Bahrain Dream11 Team / Maldives Dream11 Team / Cricket BAH vs MLD Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.