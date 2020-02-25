BAH vs QAT Dream11 Tips and Predictions Cricket

Check Dream11 Team Bahrain vs Qatar ACC Western Region T20 The 12th match of the ACC Western Region T20 will be played between Bahrain and Qatar. With victories in both their matches, Qatar would like to end the group stage unbeaten when they meet Bahrain in their third and final match on Tuesday. Bahrain have won one and lost one of their two matches so far.

The T20 tournament is part of the qualifying tournaments for the 2020 Asia Cup. Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar (Group A) and Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (Group B) are the eight participating teams. The winner of the tournament will enter the final qualifying tournament to be held in Malaysia.

Here is today’s BAH vs QAT Dream11 pick for Cricket

BAH vs QAT Dream11 Team

Kamran Khan (captain), Sarfaraz Ali (VC), Mohammed Rizlan, Muhammad Tanveer, Ammad Uddin, Mohammed Nadeem, Awais Malik, Tamoor Sajjad, Imran Javed, Abdul Majid Malik, Iqbal Hussain

BAH vs QAT Dream11 match schedule

Timing: The match starts at 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat, Oman

BAH vs QAT Dream11 SQUADS

Qatar: Zaheer Ibrahim, Kamran Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Mohammed Rizlan (wk), Imal Liyanage, Tamoor Sajjad, Khurram Shahzad, Iqbal Hussain (captain), Mohammed Nadeem, Gayan Munaweera, Awais Malik, Nouman Sarwar, Dharmang Patel, Imran Ashraf, Saqlain Arshad, Musawar Shah

Bahrain: Muhammad Younis, Sarfaraz Ali, Shahbaz Badar, Fiaz Ahmed, Imran Ali Butt (wk), Ammad Uddin, Imran Masood Butt, Anasim Khan (captain), Imran Javed, Junaid Niazi, Abdul Majid Malik, Sathaiyah Veerapathiran, Mohammed Sameer, Ahsan Ullah Khan

