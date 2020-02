Dream11 Team Prediction Cricket EN-W vs TL-W England vs Thailand, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Match 7 – Cri

Check Dream11 Team England vs Thailand ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Match 7 2018 runners-up England started their campaign with a defeat South Africa in Perth. It was their first ever defeat at the T20 World Cup against South Africa. Batting first, England were kept to 123/8 despite Natalie Sciver’s 50. South Africa overhauled the target for the loss of four wickets and two deliveries to spare. On the other hand, Thailand began their maiden foray into the world cup with a spirited performance against former champions West Indies. However, there 78/9 was never going to be enough for an upset win as it was overhauled in 16.4 overs.

EN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team

Natalie Sciver (captain), Heather Knight (vice-captain), Amy Jones, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Danielle Wyatt, Naruemol Chaiwai, Katherine Brunt, Nattaya Boochatham, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Ratanaporn Padunglerd

EN-W vs TL-W Dream11 match schedule

The match starts at 9:30 PM IST

At Manuka Oval in Canberra

EN-W vs TL-W Dream11 SQUADS

England Women: Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (captain), Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Glenn, Georgia Elwiss, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers

Thailand Women: Nattakan Chantam, Nattaya Boochatham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch (captain), Onnicha Kamchomphu, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Suleeporn Laomi, Soraya Lateh, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Puttawong, Suwanan Khiaoto

