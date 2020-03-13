<h2>Dream11 Team Prediction</h2> <p></p><strong>Cricket HL vs DOL, South Africa ODD: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Lions vs Dolphins, Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, 5:00 PM IST:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>With 30 points, the Dolphins are at the top of the points table and they will look to consolidate their position at the top with a win over the Lions on Friday. Lions are not far behind from Dolphins as they are 2nd in the league table with 24 points. They have lost their last two games and would love to get back the winning momentum. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS The toss between Lions vs Dolphins will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time: 5:00 PM IST</strong> <p></p><div id="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails" class=" trc_related_container trc_spotlight_widget trc_elastic trc_elastic_thumbnails-m " data-placement-name="Mid Article Thumbnails"> <p></p><div class="trc_rbox_container"> <p></p><div><strong>Venue: Senwes Park in Potchefstroom</strong></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><h2>Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p><strong>Keeper</strong> <strong>Ryan Rickelton (C)</strong>, <strong>Grant Roelofsen (VC)</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batters</strong> Dominic Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Sarel Erwee <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-Rounders</strong> Delano Potgieter, Robbie Frylinck, Senuran Muthusamy <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers</strong> Aaron Phangiso, Malusi Siboto, Okuhle Cele <p></p><h2>Dream11 Playing 11</h2> <p></p><strong>Lions:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Kagiso Rapulana, Nicky van den Bergh, Wihan Lubbe, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Aaron Phangiso, Eldred Hawken <p></p> <p></p><strong>Dolphins:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Marques Ackerman, Cody Chetty, Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Keith Dudgeon, Okuhle Cele <p></p><h2>SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>Lions:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Kagiso Rapulana, Nicky van den Bergh, Wihan Lubbe, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Aaron Phangiso, Eldred Hawken, Craig Alexander, Mangaliso Mosehle, Dwaine Pretorius, Stephen Cook, Johannes Diseko, Ayavuya Myoli <p></p> <p></p><strong>Dolphins:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Marques Ackerman, Cody Chetty, Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Keith Dudgeon, Okuhle Cele, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Daryn Dupavillon, Lwandiswa Zuma, Kerwin Mungroo <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction Cricket / Lions Dream11 Team / Dolphins Dream11 Team / Cricket HL vs DOL Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>