Dream11 Team Prediction

Cricket HL vs DOL, South Africa ODD: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Lions vs Dolphins, Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, 5:00 PM IST:

With 30 points, the Dolphins are at the top of the points table and they will look to consolidate their position at the top with a win over the Lions on Friday. Lions are not far behind from Dolphins as they are 2nd in the league table with 24 points. They have lost their last two games and would love to get back the winning momentum.

TOSS The toss between Lions vs Dolphins will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park in Potchefstroom

Dream11 Team

Keeper Ryan Rickelton (C), Grant Roelofsen (VC)

Batters Dominic Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Sarel Erwee

All-Rounders Delano Potgieter, Robbie Frylinck, Senuran Muthusamy

Bowlers Aaron Phangiso, Malusi Siboto, Okuhle Cele

Dream11 Playing 11

Lions:

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Kagiso Rapulana, Nicky van den Bergh, Wihan Lubbe, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Aaron Phangiso, Eldred Hawken

Dolphins:

Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Marques Ackerman, Cody Chetty, Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Keith Dudgeon, Okuhle Cele

SQUADS

Lions:

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Kagiso Rapulana, Nicky van den Bergh, Wihan Lubbe, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Aaron Phangiso, Eldred Hawken, Craig Alexander, Mangaliso Mosehle, Dwaine Pretorius, Stephen Cook, Johannes Diseko, Ayavuya Myoli

Dolphins:

Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Marques Ackerman, Cody Chetty, Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Keith Dudgeon, Okuhle Cele, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Daryn Dupavillon, Lwandiswa Zuma, Kerwin Mungroo

Check Dream11 Prediction Cricket / Lions Dream11 Team / Dolphins Dream11 Team / Cricket HL vs DOL Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.