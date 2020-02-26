HL vs KTS Dream11 Tips and Predictions Cricket

Check Dream11 Team Lions vs Knights South Africa ODD Imperial Lions coach Wandile Gwavu says his players are relishing a return to Momentum One-Day Cup action this week, especially at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg where they play the VKB Knights on Wednesday. The competition’s second-placed team has not seen any game time in the competition since beating the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras in Potchefstroom nine days ago. They have been sitting back and watching how the 50-over tournament has been progressing, with the Hollywoodbets Dolphins busy pulling away from the pack by virtue of winning five out of six games. Their opponents the Knights have endured a torrid start to the campaign, failing to win any of their opening four matches, before finally beating the Cobras on Saturday. It has at least got them going and they now have managed to start picking up points they have a total of six from five games. Victory is essential for them if they want to stay in the running for the semi-finals, but Gwavu feels it was too early to be thinking that far ahead.

Here is today’s HL vs KTS Dream11 pick for Cricket

HL vs KTS Dream11 Team

Nicky van den Bergh, Ryan Rickelton (CAPTAIN), Raynard van Tonder, Andries Gous, Kagiso Rapulana, Wihan Lubbe, Delano Potgieter, Jacques Snyman (VICE CAPTAIN), Aaron Phangiso, Tshepo Ntuli, Malusi Siboto

HL vs KTS Dream11 match schedule

The match starts at 5:00 PM IST

At Johannesburg

HL vs KTS Dream11 Playing 11

Knights: Raynard van Tonder, Jacques Snyman, Keegan Petersen, Andries Gous, Obus Pienaar, Wandile Makwetu (C & WK), Shaun von Berg, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Mbulelo Budaza, Tshepo Ntuli, Ottniel Baartman

Lions: Ryan Rickelton (WK), Dominic Hendricks, Wihan Lubbe, Nicky van den Bergh, Kagiso Rapulana, Malusi Siboto, Delano Potgieter, Eldred Hawken, Aaron Phangiso (c), Johannes Diseko, Nono Pongolo

HL vs KTS Dream11 SQUADS

Lions: Ryan Rickelton (WK), Dominic Hendricks, Wihan Lubbe, Nicky van den Bergh, Kagiso Rapulana, Malusi Siboto, Delano Potgieter, Eldred Hawken, Aaron Phangiso (c), Johannes Diseko, Nono Pongolo, Craig Alexander, Stephen Cook, Migael Pretorius, Joshua Richards, Mangaliso Mosehle, Wiaan Mulder

Knights: Raynard van Tonder, Jacques Snyman, Keegan Petersen, Andries Gous, Obus Pienaar, Wandile Makwetu (C & WK), Shaun von Berg, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Mbulelo Budaza, Tshepo Ntuli, Ottniel Baartman, Corne Dry, Grant Mokoena, Patrick Kruger

Check Dream11 Prediction / Lions Dream11 Team / Knights Dream11 Team / Cricket HL vs KTS Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.