Check Dream11 Team India vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Match 6 After starting their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign with a stunning win over hosts and defending champions Australia, India have made themselves a strong contender for the title and in their second game of the tournament against Bangladesh, they will go as the favourites. A win here will confirm their passage to the knockouts. For Bangladesh, they will look to seek inspiration from their Under-19 counterparts who beat India in the ICC Under-19 World Cup, just over two weeks ago.

Nigar Sultana, Taniya Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma (VICE CAPTAIN), Rumana Ahmed, Deepti Sharma, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav (CAPTAIN)

The match starts at 3:30 PM IST

At WACA Stadium, Perth

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Panna Ghosh, Salma Khatun (C), Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Nahida Akter

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Panna Ghosh, Salma Khatun (C), Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Ayasha Rahman, Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun

