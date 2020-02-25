IRN vs KUW Dream11 Team Prediction

IRN vs KUW Dream11 Team Prediction, ACC Western Region T20 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Iran vs Kuwait at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amarat, Oman 3:00 PM IST: The T20 tournament is part of the qualifying tournaments for the 2020 Asia Cup. Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar (Group A) and Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (Group B) are the eight participating teams. The winner of the tournament will enter the final qualifying tournament to be held in Malaysia.

Kuwait have won one and lost one of their two matches while Iran have lost both their matches.

TOSS – The toss between Iran and Kuwait will take place at 2:30 PM (IST).

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amarat, Oman

IRN vs KUW My Dream11 Team

Ravija Sandaruwan (captain), Sayed Monib (vice-captain), Usman Gani, Mohammad Yousef, Aphsal Ashraf, Ali Mohammadipour, Mohammed Aslam, Masood Jayezeh, Shiraz Khan, Nader Zahadiafzal, Navid Balouch

IRN vs KUW SQUADS

Iran: Yousef Raeisi, Masood Jayezeh, Arshad Mazarzei (wk), Ali Mohammadipour, Navid Balouch, Dad Khoda Dahani (captain), Emran Shahbakhsh, Nader Zahadiafzal, Naiem Bameri, Mehran Dorri, Adel Kolasangiani, Navid Abdollahpour, Hamid Hashemi, Mehran Siasar

Kuwait: Ravija Sandaruwan, Diju Xavier, Mohammad Amin, Mohammed Aslam, Aphsal Ashraf, Usman Gani (wk), Muhammad Kashif (captain), Shiraz Khan, Sayed Monib, Muhammad Ansar, Naveed Fakhr, Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Ilyas Ahmed, Bilal Tahir

