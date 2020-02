Dream11 Team Prediction Cricket KUW vs UAE Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates, ACC Western Region T20 – Cricke

KUW vs UAE Dream11 Tips and Predictions Cricket

Check Dream11 Team Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates ACC Western Region T20 The seventh match of the ACC Western Region T20 will be played between Kuwait and The United Arab Emirates. The UAE kickstarted their campaign with a big win over Iran. Iran bundled out for 63 and UAE chased down the target in just 5.3 overs with all then wickets intact. Kuwait also started their tournament on high beating Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia made 113 and Kuwait chased down the modest target in 10.3 overs for the loss of one wicket.

Here is today’s KUW vs UAE Dream11 pick for Cricket

KUW vs UAE Dream11 Team

Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Chirag Suri, Mohammad Usman, Ravija Sandaruwan, Alishan Sharafu, Rohan Mustafa (CAPTAIN), Muhammad Kashif, Mohammed Aslam (VICE CAPTAIN), Zahoor Khan, Sayed Monib, Ahmed Raza

KUW vs UAE Dream11 match schedule

The match starts at 3:00 PM IST

At Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Oman

KUW vs UAE Dream11 Playing 11

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Alishan Sharafu, Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Mohammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Sultan Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza (C), Zahoor Khan

Kuwait: Mohammed Aslam (c), Muhammad Kashif, Usman Gani (wk), Diju Xavier, Shiraz Khan, Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Ravija Sandaruwan, Sayed Monib, Muhammad Ansar, Aphsal Ashraf, Mohammad Amin,

KUW vs UAE Dream11 SQUADS

Kuwait: Mohammed Aslam (c), Muhammad Kashif, Usman Gani (wk), Diju Xavier, Shiraz Khan, Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Ravija Sandaruwan, Sayed Monib, Muhammad Ansar, Aphsal Ashraf, Mohammad Amin, Bilal Tahir, Ilyas Ahmed, Naveed Fakhr.

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Alishan Sharafu, Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Mohammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Sultan Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza (C), Zahoor Khan, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Ayaz.

Check Dream11 Prediction / Kuwait Dream11 Team / United Arab Emirates Dream11 Team / Cricket KUW vs UAE Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.