Check Dream11 Team Madrid United CC vs Levante CC Dream11 ECS – Alicante T10 Madrid United CC will take on Levante CC in the second semi-final pf the Dream11 ECS – Alicante T10 tournament followed by the 1st at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante on Friday. This match will be live-streamed on Fan code in India. The match begins at 4:30 PM IST. Top players to be picked for this match are Zain Ellahi, Fuqraan Zameer, Tahir Afridi and Ajmal Ilyas.

MAU vs LEV Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Waqar Zafar

Batters: F Zameer (CAPTAIN), Abdul Hafeez, Robiul Khan, Kashif Iqbal

All-Rounders: Qadar Nawaz (VICE CAPTAIN), Ajmal Ilyas, Haroon Muhammad

Bowlers: Faiz Bhat, Qasim Abbas, Imtiaz Ullah

MAU vs LEV Dream11 match schedule

The match starts at 4:30 PM IST

At Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

Live Streaming: FanCode App

MAU vs LEV Dream11 Playing 11

Madrid United CC: Abdul Hafeez, Robiul Khan, Qadar Nawaz (C), Noore Azamn, Waqar Zafar (WK), Kashif Iqbal, Haroon Muhammad, Kushram Bhatti, Ashfaq Ahmed, Imran Khan, Mohammad Ashraf

Levante CC: Ajmal Ilyas, Imtiaz Ullah, Zain Ellahi, Tariq Iqbal, F Zameer, Ibtisam Ahmad, Sharad Brahmbhatt (WK), Tahir Afridi, Azhar Abbas, Faiz Bhat, Qasim Abbas

MAU vs LEV Dream11 SQUADS

Madrid United CC: Abdul Hafeez, Robiul Khan, Qadar Nawaz (C), Noore Azamn, Waqar Zafar (WK), Kashif Iqbal, Haroon Muhammad, Kushram Bhatti, Ashfaq Ahmed, Imran Khan, Mohammad Ashraf, Waqar Akhtar, M Rabin Rahman, Itfaq Ahmed, Mohammad Ashraf, Z UL-Qayam, Jabar Ali, Farukh Nadeem, Ashfaq Yaqoob, Alian Abbas Bhatt, Abdul Kalam, Tausef Arshad, Taswar Azam, Usman Ali

Levante CC: Ajmal Ilyas, Imtiaz Ullah, Zain Ellahi, Tariq Iqbal, F Zameer, Ibtisam Ahmad, Sharad Brahmbhatt (WK), Tahir Afridi, Azhar Abbas, Faiz Bhat, Qasim Abbas, Barry Eaton, David Tivey, Naveed Begun, Paul Morrison, Furqan Sahi, Jaggi Singh, Khaliq Anwar Begun, Martin Taylor, Sam Collins

