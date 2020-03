Dream11 Team Prediction Cricket NS-W vs AH-W, New Zealand Cricket Women’s ODD: Captain And Vice-Captain, F

NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Cricket NS-W vs AH-W, New Zealand Cricket Women’s ODD: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Northern Districts Women vs Auckland Women, Seddon Park in Hamilton, 3:00 AM IST: Northern Districts Women vs Auckland Women Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NS-W vs AH-W, New Zealand Cricket Women’s ODD, New Zealand Dream 11 Team Player List, AH-W Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Northern Districts Women vs Auckland Women, Cricket Tips NS-W VS AH-W, Online Cricket Tips NS-W vs AH-W 2020

TOSS The toss between Northern Districts Women and Auckland Women will take place at 2:30 AM (IST).

Time: 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team

Eimear Richardson (captain), Katie Perkins (vice-captain), Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Lauren Down, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Katie Gurrey, Anna Peterson, Bella Armstrong, Fran Jonas, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Jane Barnett

NS-W vs AH-W SQUADS

Northern Districts Women: Olivia Lobb, Holly Topp, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Eimear Richardson, Kate Anderson, Makayla Templeton, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Emma Baker, Lily Mulivai, Charlotte Sarsfield, Lauren Heaps, Shriya Naidu, Nensi Patel

Auckland Women: Tariel Lamb, Regina Lili’i, Saachi Shahri, Jesse Prasad, Izzy Gaze, Arlene Kelly, Bella Armstrong, Amie Hucker, Brady Barnett, Fran Jonas, Roz Mcneill, Molly Penfold, Emily Thurman

Check Dream11 Prediction Cricket / Northern Districts Women Dream11 Team / Auckland Women Dream11 Team / Cricket NS-W vs AH-W Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.