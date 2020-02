Dream11 Team Prediction Cricket QAT vs UAE Qatar vs United Arab Emirates, ACC Western Region T20 – Cricket

Check Dream11 Team Qatar vs United Arab Emirates ACC Western Region T20 After winning all three group matches, UAE head into the semi-final of the ACC Western Region T20 as the favourites to enter the final. Qatar on the other hand too have had a stellar 2020 but lost to Baharain and would like to pick themselves up against UAE. The pitch at the Al Amerat Ministry Turf 2 ground traditionally favours slow bowlers. Chasing teams have won twice in the tournament so far, but the targets have been modest. Rohan Mustafa and Kamran Khan have been in top form in this tournament while Tamoor Sajjad should be in your team for his exploits with the bat and ball. Chirag Suri is also another good pick to have in your Dream11 Team.

Here is today’s QAT vs UAE Dream11 pick for Cricket

QAT vs UAE Dream11 Team

Mohammed Rizlan, Kamran Khan (VICE CAPTAIN), Chirag Suri, Ansh Tandon, Rohan Mustafa (CAPTAIN), Mohammed Nadeem, Awais Malik, Waheed Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Ahmed Raza, Iqbal Hussain

QAT vs UAE Dream11 match schedule

The match starts at 11:00 AM IST

At Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2)

QAT vs UAE Dream11 Playing 11

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Alishan Sharafu, Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Mohammad Usman, Ansh Tandon, Sultan Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza (C), Zahoor Khan

Qatar: Zaheer Ibrahim, Kamran Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Imal Liyanage, Tamoor Sajjad, Mohammed Rizlan (WK), Iqbal Hussain (C), Mohammed Nadeem, Gayan Munaweera, Khurram Shahzad, Awais Malik

QAT vs UAE Dream11 SQUADS

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Alishan Sharafu, Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Mohammad Usman, Ansh Tandon, Sultan Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza (C), Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Ayaz.

Qatar: Zaheer Ibrahim, Kamran Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Imal Liyanage, Tamoor Sajjad, Mohammed Rizlan (WK), Iqbal Hussain (C), Mohammed Nadeem, Gayan Munaweera, Khurram Shahzad, Awais Malik, Musawar Shah, Saqlain Arshad, Imran Ashraf, Nouman Sarwar.

