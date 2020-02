Dream11 Team Prediction Cricket SAU vs UAE Saudi Arabia vs United Arab Emirates, ACC Western Region T20 –

Dream11 Team Prediction Cricket

SAU vs UAE Saudi Arabia vs United Arab Emirates, ACC Western Region T20 Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match Cricket SAU vs UAE at At Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman 11:00 PM IST:

Saudi Arabia will look to get back to winning ways after their nine-wicket loss against Kuwait when they take on the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday in a Group B clash.

UAE would like to continue their winning momentum after their emphatic 10-wicket win against Iran.

TOSS: The toss takes place at 10:30 AM IST

Start Time: The match starts at 11:oo AM IST

Venue: At Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Oman

Dream11

Suraj Kumar, Hassan Rasheed, J. Singh, S. Ibrahim, Naseem, Rishwan, Khawar Ali, Cooray, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Shafeeq

Playing 11

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Alishan Sharafu, Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Mohammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Sultan Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza (C), Zahoor Khan

Saudi Arabia: Shoaib Ali (captain), Sarfraz Butt (wicketkeeper), Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Shamsudheen Purat, Usman Ali, Muhammad Naeem, Sajid Cheema, Abdul Wahid, Imran Yousuf, and Adil Butt.

SQUADS

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Alishan Sharafu, Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Mohammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Sultan Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza (C), Zahoor Khan, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Ayaz.

Saudi Arabia: Sajid Cheema, Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Shamsudheen Purat, Muhammad Naeem, Shoaib Ali (C), Abdul Wahid, Sarfraz Butt (WK), Usman Ali, Adil Butt, Imran Yousuf, Ibrarul Haq, Syed Ali Abbas, Khawar Zafar, Mateen Ur Rahman.

