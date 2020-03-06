SL vs WI Dream11 Tips and Prediction Cricket

Check Dream11 Team Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd T20I West Indies’ 25-run win in the first T20I on Wednesday, March 4 presents them an opportunity to clinch a bilateral series win; a feat that has eluded them for more than a year. West Indies’ last T20I series win came in Bangladesh in December 2018. They’ve played five series since then and lost all of them, winning only four games out of 15 completed games, including the one in the series opener on Wednesday. They will take inspiration from the form of their senior opening batsman Lendl Simmons and the experienced Andre Russell, who struck a 14-ball 35 before claiming the decisive scalp of Kusal Perera on his international comeback. On the bowling front, Sheldon Cottrell has carried his form from the ODIs, while Oshane Thomas gave evidence of his white-ball credentials with a five-for. While they do have the reliable Dwayne Bravo to operate in the middle overs and at death, the lack of established options on the spin front, considering the conditions could be a worry.

Here is today’s SL vs WI Dream11 pick for Cricket

SL vs WI Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Perera

Batsmen: Angelo Mathews, Brandon King, Avishka Fernando, Shimron Hetmyer

All-Rounders: Andre Russell (CAPTAIN), Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera (VICE CAPTAIN)

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Lasith Malinga, Isuru Udana

SL vs WI Dream11 match schedule

The match starts at 7:00 PM IST

At Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

SL vs WI Dream11 Playing 11

West Indies: Brandon King, Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (WK) Angelo Mathews, Shehan Jayasuriya, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga (C)

SL vs WI Dream11 SQUADS

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (WK) Angelo Mathews, Shehan Jayasuriya, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga (C), Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella

West Indies: Brandon King, Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope, Kesrick Williams, Hayden Walsh

Check Dream11 Prediction Cricket / Sri Lanka Dream11 Team / West Indies Dream11 Team / Cricket SL vs WI Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.