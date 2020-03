Dream11 Team Prediction Cricket SPA vs GER, Spain vs Germany 1st T20I: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy C

Germany and Spain will play in two T20Is today – both at Desert Springs Ground in Almeria. The first match starts at 2:30 PM (IST) while the next is scheduled for later at 6:30 PM (IST).

SPA vs GER Dream11 Team

Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah (captain), Paul Hennessy (vice captain), Michael Richardson, Faran Afzal, Christian Mu oz Mills, Harmanjot Singh, Ravi Panchal, Venkatraman Ganesan, Jack Perman, Izatullah Dawlatzai, Ahmed Wardak

SPA vs GER Dream11 match schedule

The match starts at 2:30 PM IST

At Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

SPA vs GER Dream11 SQUADS

Germany: Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Amith Sarma, Harmanjot Singh, Michael Richardson (wk), Amir Mangal, Asad Mohammad, Venkatraman Ganesan (captain), Abdul Rahimzei, Dieter Klein, Ahmed Wardak, Izatullah Dawlatzai, Sahir Naqash, Muslim Ashraf

Spain: Faran Afzal, Kuldeep Lal, Ravi Panchal, Christian Munoz (captain), Awais Ahmed (wk), Yasir Ali, Mukhtiar Singh, Adam Algar, Raja Adeel Iqbal, Tom Vine, Jack Perman, Tauqeer Hussain, Paul Hennessy

