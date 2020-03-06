Dream11 Team Prediction Cricket SPA vs PPT, Dream11 ECS – Alicante T10: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Sporting Alfas CC vs Pinatar Pirates CC Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante 1:30 PM IST

SPA vs PPT Dream11 Tips and Prediction Cricket Cricket

Check Dream11 Team Sporting Alfas CC vs Pinatar Pirates CC Dream11 ECS – Alicante T10 Sporting Alfas CC and Pinatar Pirates CC will lock horns for the first semi-final of the Dream11 ECS – Alicante T10 tournament. Sporting Alfas CC have been the most dominant team in the tournament so far, while Pinatar Pirates CC just about managed to make it to the knockouts. Top player picks for your Dream11 team are Eddie Ballard, Faran Afzal, Kuldeep Lal and Gopi Singh.

SPA vs PPT Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sukhpal Singh, Ian Byrne

Batsmen: Eddie Ballard (CAPTAIN), Christian Munoz, Gopi Singh

All-Rounders: Faran Afzal, Kamran Muhamad, Kuldeep Lal (VICE CAPTAIN)

Bowlers: Jack Perman, Kieran Perman, Balwant Singh

SPA vs PPT Dream11 match schedule

The match starts at 1:30 PM IST

At Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

Live Streaming: Fan Code App

SPA vs PPT Dream11 Playing 11

Sporting Alfas CC: Faran Afzal, Jack Perman, Christian Munoz, Waqar Ashraf, Kieran Perman, Ian Byrne, Abdul Wajid, Eddie Ballard, Phil Pennick, Kamran Muhamad, Darren Walker

Pinatar Pirates CC: Gopi Singh, Gulshan Kumar, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Lovejit Singh, Kulwant Singh, Dillpreet Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Rahul Maini, Balwant Singh, Abbas Saqlemm

SPA vs PPT Dream11 SQUADS

Sporting Alfas CC: Faran Afzal, Jack Perman, Christian Munoz, Waqar Ashraf, Kieran Perman, Ian Byrne, Abdul Wajid, Eddie Ballard, Phil Pennick, Kamran Muhamad, Darren Walker, Basharat Ali, Jamie Roper, Mark Perman, Kevin Laundon, Phill Panicil, D Walker

Pinatar Pirates CC: Gopi Singh, Gulshan Kumar, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Lovejit Singh, Kulwant Singh, Dillpreet Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Rahul Maini, Balwant Singh, Abbas Saqlemm, Mukhtiar Singh, Javed Iqbal, Harwinderdeep Singh

