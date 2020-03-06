TIT vs WAR Dream11 Tips and Prediction Cricket Cricket

Check Dream11 Team Titans vs Warriors South Africa ODD Momentum Multiply Titans coach Mandla Mashimbyi remains confident of challenging the top two teams in the Momentum One-Day Cup as the race for semi-final places begins to hot up. The defending champions, who are struggling in fourth place with just two wins from six games so far, welcome the third-placed Warriors to Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Friday. Just a point separates the two teams, but the gap between them and the top two is already a significant 11 points the Imperial Lions in second have 22 points and the leading Hollywoodbets Dolphins (26) four more. It means that the best thing for the chasing pack to do is to try and at least consolidate their top-four placing, which will secure them a semi-final. The Titans lost their latest outing to the VKB Knights over the weekend and in fact their last win can be traced back to February 9.

Here is today’s TIT vs WAR Dream11 pick for Cricket

TIT vs WAR Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sinethemba Qeshile (VICE CAPTAIN)

Batsmen: Aiden Markram (CAPTAIN), Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Matthew Breetzke, Lesiba Ngoepe

All-Rounders: Grant Thomson

Bowlers: Sisanda Magala, Stefan Tait, Imraan Manack, Junior Dala

TIT vs WAR Dream11 match schedule

The match starts at 5:00 PM IST

At Willowmoore Park in Benoni

TIT vs WAR Dream11 Playing 11

Titans: Grant Thomson (C), Farhaan Behardien, Corbin Bosch, Junior Dala, Tony de Zorzi, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Imraan Manack, Aiden Markram, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Diego Rosier

Warriors: Andrew Birch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Yaseen Vallie, Lesiba Ngoepe, Edward Moore (C), Sisanda Magala, Matthew Breetzke, Jade de Klerk, Marco Marais, Sinethemba Qeshile (WK), Stephan Tait

TIT vs WAR Dream11 SQUADS

Titans: Grant Thomson (C), Farhaan Behardien, Corbin Bosch, Junior Dala, Tony de Zorzi, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Imraan Manack, Aiden Markram, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Diego Rosier, Alfred Mothoa, Theunis de Bruyn.

Warriors: Andrew Birch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Yaseen Vallie, Lesiba Ngoepe, Edward Moore (C), Sisanda Magala, Matthew Breetzke, Jade de Klerk, Marco Marais, Sinethemba Qeshile (WK), Stephan Tait, Dyllan Matthews, Onke Nyaku.

