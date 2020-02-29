TL vs SIN Dream11 Tips and Predictions Cricket

Check Dream11 Team Thailand vs Singapore ACC Eastern Region T20 The ACC Eastern Region T20 2020 is a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Asia Cup qualifiers. China, Bhutan and Myanmar were originally scheduled to be part of it but withdrew due to various reasons. Hong Kong, Nepal, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand are the five participating teams. The two teams entering the summit clash for the Asia Cup qualifiers. The event will run from February 29 to March 6.

From the Western region, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates have already made it to the qualifiers.

Here is today’s TL vs SIN Dream11 pick for Cricket

TL vs SIN Dream11 Team

Timothy David (captain), Daniel Jacobs (vice-captain), Manpreet Singh, Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Naveed Pathan, Janak Prakash, Ziaul Hoque, Amjad Mahboob, Vichanath Singh, Mahsid Faheem

TL vs SIN Dream11 match schedule

The match starts at 8:00 AM IST

Asian Institute of Technology Ground, Bangkok

TL vs SIN Dream11 SQUADS

Singapore: Janak Prakash, Aahan Gopinath Achar, Aryaman Sunil, Rohan Rangarajan, Sidhant Singh, Tim David, Manpreet Singh (wk), Amjad Mahboob (captain), Aritra Dutta, Rezza Gaznavi, Anantha Krishna, Vinoth Baskaran, Surendran Chandramohan, Abdul Bhadelia

Thailand: Chanchai Pengkumta, Daniel Jacobs, Henno Jordaan, Kamron Senamontree, Mahsid Faheem, Naveed Pathan, Vichanath Singh, Ziaul Hoque, Phiriyapong Suanchuai, Wanchana Uisuk, Ryan Raina, Nopphon Senamontree

Check Dream11 Prediction / Thailand Dream11 Team / Singapore Dream11 Team / Cricket TL vs SIN Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.