Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka Platoon vs Khulna Tigers: Captain And Vice Captain For Today BPL T20, BPL 20

Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka Platoon vs Khulna Tigers: Captain And Vice Captain For Today BPL T20 BPL 2019-20 Match 31 DHP vs KHT at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet 1:00 PM IST January 3: DHP vs KHT Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Bangladesh Premier League, Dhaka Platoon vs Khulna Tigers: Between Dhaka Platoon and Khulna Tigers. Also Check Dhaka Platoon Dream 11 Team Player List, Khulna Tigers Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 12:30 pm IST Match begins at 1:00 PM IST

Robbie Frylinck (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Rilee Rossouw, Najibullah Zadran, Mahidy Hasan Miraz. Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Amir, Shafiul Islam

DHP vs KHT Squads

Khulna Tigers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Rilee Rossouw, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk/captain), Shamsur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Shahidul Islam, Mohammad Amir, Tanvir Islam, Shafiul Islam, Wanindu Hasaranga, Saif Hassan, Aminul Islam, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Robiul Haque, Aliss Islam

Dhaka Platoon: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque (wk), Luis Reece, Mahedi Hasan, Ariful Haque, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Asif Ali, Mominul Haque, Hasan Mahmud, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Shahid Afridi, Thisara Perera, Raqibul Hasan, Laurie Evans, Shuvagata Hom, Mohammad Shahid, Jaker Ali, Salauddin Sakil

