Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction England Under-19 vs Japan Under-19: Captain And Vice Captain For Today ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Plate Quarter-Final 2 EN-U19 vs JPN-U19 at Witrand Cricket Field in Potchefstroom 1:30 PM IST January 27: EN-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, Japan Under-19 vs England Under-19. See Match Between England Under-19 vs Japan Under-19. Also Check England Under-19 Dream 11 Team Player List, Japan Under-19 Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss

1:00 PM IST

Match Start time

1:30 PM IST

Captaincy Picks

George Hill, Hamidullah Qadri, Jordan Cox, Lewis Goldsworthy, Sam Young, Blake Cullen

Top Picks

Jordan Cox, Sam Young, Lewis Goldsworthy

EN-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 Team

Jordan Cox, George Hill (CAPTAIN), Sam Young, Shu Noguchi, Kazumasa Takahashi, George Balderson, Lewis Goldsworthy (VICE CAPTAIN), Neel Date, Hamidullah Qadri, Blake Cullen, Kento Ota-Dobell

EN-U19 vs JPN-U19 Probable XI

England Under-19s: Sam Young, Tom Clark, Jordan Cox (WK), George Hill, Joey Evison, Dan Mousley, Harry Duke, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Balderson (C), Scott Currie, Hamidullah Qadri

Japan Under-19s: Marcus Thurgate (C & WK), Shu Noguchi, Neel Date, Debashish Sahoo, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ishaan Fartyal, Ashley Thurgate, Kento Ota-Dobell, Max Clements, Yugandhar Retharekar, Sora Ichiki

EN-U19 vs JPN-U19 Squads

Japan Under-19s: Marcus Thurgate (C & WK), Shu Noguchi, Neel Date, Debashish Sahoo, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ishaan Fartyal, Ashley Thurgate, Kento Ota-Dobell, Max Clements, Yugandhar Retharekar, Sora Ichiki, Tushar Chaturvedi, Masato Morita, Reiji Suto, Leon Mehlig.

England Under-19s: Sam Young, Tom Clark, Jordan Cox (WK), George Hill, Joey Evison, Dan Mousley, Harry Duke, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Balderson (C), Scott Currie, Hamidullah Qadri, Jack Haynes, Ben Charlesworth, Kasey Aldridge, Blake Cullen

Check Dream11 Prediction / EN-U19 Dream11 Team / England Under-19 Dream11 Team / Japan Under-19 Dream11 Team / JPN-U19 Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more