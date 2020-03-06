HK vs MAL Dream11 Tips and Predictions Cricket

Check Dream11 Team Hong Kong vs Malaysia ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Hong Kong will play Malaysia in the 10th match of the ACC Eastern Retin T20 competition at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok on Friday. Malaysia have the upperhand over Hong Kong in their recent meetings winning five out six matches between the two teams. Both the team have played three matches each in the competition winning two and losing one. Hong Kong are ahead of Malaysia in the points tally and are on second spot by virtue of better run-rate while Malaysia are third. The tournament is contested by Hong Kong, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore and Thailand. The competition is on a Round Robin League System. During this each team will play against every other team in its group. The tournament will be held in Bangkok, Thailand. Hosted by the Cricket Association of Thailand (CAT) under the auspice of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Here is today’s HK vs MAL Dream11 pick for Cricket

HK vs MAL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jamie Atkinson, Virandeep Singh

Batsmen: Ahmad Faiz, Syed Aziz (VICE CAPTAIN), Nizakat Khan

All-Rounders: Kinchit Shah (CAPTAIN), Aizaz Khan, Sharvin Muniandy

Bowlers: Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Idrus, Aftab Hussain

HK vs MAL Dream11 match schedule, Live Streaming Details

The match starts at 12:00 PM IST

At Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

Live streaming: Fan code app

HK vs MAL Dream11 Playing 11

Malaysia:Virandeep Singh, Anwar Arudin, Mohamed Arief, Khizar Hayat, Ahmad Faiz (C), Syed Aziz, Aminuddin Ramly, Sharvin Muniandy, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Idrus, Fitri Sham

Hong Kong: Shahid Wasif, Nizakat Khan, Haroon Arshad, Kinchit Shah, Waqas Barkat, Aizaz Khan (C), Waqas Khan, Scott McKechnie (WK), Jamie Atkinson, Ehsan Khan, Aftab Hussain

HK vs MAL Dream11 SQUADS

Hong Kong: Shahid Wasif, Nizakat Khan, Haroon Arshad, Kinchit Shah, Waqas Barkat, Aizaz Khan (C), Waqas Khan, Scott McKechnie (WK), Jamie Atkinson, Ehsan Khan, Aftab Hussain, Mohsin Khan, Hamed Khan, Nasrulla Rana.

Malaysia: Virandeep Singh, Anwar Arudin, Mohamed Arief, Khizar Hayat, Ahmad Faiz (C), Syed Aziz, Aminuddin Ramly, Sharvin Muniandy, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Idrus, Fitri Sham, Nazril Rahman, Dhivendran Mogan, Anwar Rahman.

Check Dream11 Prediction / Hong Kong Dream11 Team / Malaysia Dream11 Team / Cricket HK vs MAL Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.