Check Dream11 Team Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2020 The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League will run from February 20 to March 22, 2020. For the first time in the league’s history, it will be entirely played in Pakistan. Six teams including Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will be competing for the title. Each team will play 10 matches and for every win they get two points. After 30 matches, the top-four teams will progress to the playoffs that includes a qualifier and two eliminators followed by the final. Quetta Gladiators are the defending champions.

Kamran Akmal (captain), Ben Dunk (vice captain), Tom Banton, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali

Time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Tom Banton, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Carlos Brathwaite, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz (captain), Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali, Umar Amin, Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory, Adil Amin, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Dane Vilas (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Salman Irshad, Maaz Khan, Salman Butt, Chris Lynn, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jaahid Ali, Dilbar Hussain, Muhammad Faizan, Raja Farzan

