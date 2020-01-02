<h2>Dream11 Prediction and Tips</h2> <p></p>Dream11 Team Prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers: Captain And Vice Captain For Today BIG BASH LEAGUE BBL 2019-20 Match 20 REN vs SIX at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne 1:40 pm IST January 2 : REN vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Qatar T10 League, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers: Between Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers. Also Check Sydney Sixers Dream 11 Team Player List, Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips. <p></p> <p></p>Toss at 1:10 pm IST Match begins at 1:40 PM IST <p></p> <p></p>Your captaincy picks should be from Aaron Finch, Josh Phillipe, Tom Curran, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson <p></p> <p></p>Your top picks from the game should include Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson, Cameron Boyce, Tom Curran <p></p><h2>REN vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction</h2> <p></p>Josh Phillipe, Sam Harper, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Aaron Finch (<strong>CAPTAIN</strong>), Beau Webster, Tom Curran (<strong>VICE CAPTAIN</strong>), Steve O'Keefe, Ben Dwarshius, Kane Richardson, Cameron Boyce <p></p><h2>REN vs SIX Probable XI</h2> <p></p>Sydney Sixers: James Vince, Josh Phillipe (WK), Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshius, Steve O' Keefe, Lloyd Pope, Jackson Bird <p></p> <p></p>Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (WK), Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris, Beau Webster, Daniel Christian, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Andrews <p></p><h2>REN vs SIX Squads</h2> <p></p>Sydney Sixers: James Vince, Josh Phillipe (WK), Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshius, Steve O' Keefe, Lloyd Pope, Jackson Bird, Ben Manenti, Mickey Edwards <p></p> <p></p>Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (WK), Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris, Beau Webster, Daniel Christian, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson, Joe Mennie, Tom Andrews, Tom Cooper <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction / REN Dream11 Team / Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team / Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team / SIX Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more</h2>