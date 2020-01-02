Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers: Captain And Vice Captain For Today BIG BASH LEAGUE BBL 2019-20 Match 20 REN vs SIX at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne 1:40 pm IST January 2 : REN vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Qatar T10 League, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers: Between Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers. Also Check Sydney Sixers Dream 11 Team Player List, Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 1:10 pm IST Match begins at 1:40 PM IST

Your captaincy picks should be from Aaron Finch, Josh Phillipe, Tom Curran, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson

Your top picks from the game should include Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson, Cameron Boyce, Tom Curran

REN vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction

Josh Phillipe, Sam Harper, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Aaron Finch (CAPTAIN), Beau Webster, Tom Curran (VICE CAPTAIN), Steve O’Keefe, Ben Dwarshius, Kane Richardson, Cameron Boyce

REN vs SIX Probable XI

Sydney Sixers: James Vince, Josh Phillipe (WK), Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshius, Steve O’ Keefe, Lloyd Pope, Jackson Bird

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (WK), Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris, Beau Webster, Daniel Christian, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Andrews

REN vs SIX Squads

Sydney Sixers: James Vince, Josh Phillipe (WK), Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshius, Steve O’ Keefe, Lloyd Pope, Jackson Bird, Ben Manenti, Mickey Edwards

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (WK), Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris, Beau Webster, Daniel Christian, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson, Joe Mennie, Tom Andrews, Tom Cooper

