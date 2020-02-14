Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Mid West Rhinos vs Rangers Match 12 – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match MWR vs RAN in Harare: In the match number 12 of the ongoing Pro50 Championship 2020, Mid West Rhinos will take on a Rangers in an exciting encounter at the Harare Sports Club on Friday (February 14). Aiming to open their account in the league, Mid West Rhinos will leave no stone unturned to get off the mark against Rangers. In their last league match versus the Matabeleland Tuskers, Rhinos lost by 49 runs. Neville Madziva and Brandon Mavuta shone with the bat while Carl Mumba did a fair job with the ball.

Meanwhile, Rangers are at the fifth spot in the points table with no wins in their first three games. In their last league game against Mashonaland Eagles, Rangers suffered an 111-run mauling. Marshal Takodza and Daniel Zvidzai did a good job with the bat but failed to take their team over the line. Their best bowlers in the match were Charlton Tshuma and Kudakwashe Macheke.

TOSS – The toss between Mid West Rhinos and Rangers will take place at 12.30 PM (IST).

Time: 12.30 PM IST.

Venue: Harare Sports Club.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nyasha Mayavo

Batters Peter Moor (VC), Marshal Takodza, Brendan Taylor

All-Rounders Neville Madziva, Trevor Chibvongodze, Clive Chitumba, Brian Mudzinganyama

Bowlers Tendai Chisoro, Carl Mumba, Kudakwashe Macheka

MWR vs RAN Probable Playing XIs

Mid West Rhinos: Trevor Chibvongodze, Cephas Zhuwao, Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor (C), Remembrance Nyathi, Nyasha Mayavo (WK), Neville Madziva, Tendai Chisoro, Brandon Mavuta, Carl Mumba, Tafara Chingwara.

Rangers: Brian Mudzinganyama, Tanunnurwa Makoni, Clive Imbayago (WK), Brendan Taylor, Clive Chitumba (C), John Campbell, Marshal Takodza, Daniel Zvidzai, Manson Chikowero, Charlton Tshuma, Kudakwashe Macheka.

MWR vs RAN SQUADS

Mid West Rhinos: Nyasha Mayavo, Peter Moor, Tarisai Musakanda, Prince Masvaure, Remembrance Nyathi, Neville Madziva, Trevor Chibvongodze, Tendai Chisoro, Brandon Mavuta, Carl Mumba, Tatara Chingwara

Rangers: Alvin Chiradza, Daniel Zvidzai, Brendan Taylor, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Imbayago, Tanunurwa Makoni, Marshal Takodza, Clive Chitumba, Brian Mudzinganyama, Manson Chikowero, Charlton Tshuma, Davis Murwendo, Kudakwashe Macheka

