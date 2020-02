Dream11 Team Prediction MUL vs KAR, PSL, Match 10: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Multan S

Check Dream11 Team Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 The 10th match of the Pakistan Super League 2020 will be played between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Friday. The match starts at 3:00 PM local time (10:00 AM GMT) (3:30 PM IST). This match will be live on DSport in India. After playing three matches Multan Sultans are placed second in the points table with two wins and one loss while Karachi Kings are at fifth with one loss and one win. The picks for your Dream11 team should be Babar Azam, James Vince and Rilee Rossouw while in the bowling department you can bank on Sohail Tanvir and Chris Jordan. Shan Masood and Imad Wasim will also be smart picks for your team

Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (CAPTAIN), Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw (VICE CAPTAIN), Khushdil Shah, Moeen Ali, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif,

The match starts at 3:30 PM IST

At Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (C), James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Moeen Ali, Shahid Afridi, Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Ilyas

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Imad Wasim (C), Chadwick Walton, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Umaid Asif, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (C), James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Moeen Ali, Shahid Afridi, Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Junaid Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Qadir, Bilawal Bhatti, Wayne Madsen

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Imad Wasim (C), Chadwick Walton, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Umaid Asif, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir, Aamer Yamin, Usama Mir, Zahid Mahmood, Mithcell McClenaghan, Umer Khan, Ali Khan, Arshad Iqbal,

