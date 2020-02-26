MUL vs PES Dream11 Tips and Predictions Cricket

Check Dream11 Team Multan Sultans vs Peshwar Zalmi PSL 2020 Multan and Rawalpindi take centre stage as the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 moves to these two cities. Multan Sultans host Peshawar Zalmi at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday and Islamabad United take on Quetta Gladiators at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday; these two matches will mark the first instance of these two cities hosting the HBL PSL. A total of 11 matches will be shared between the two cities with Multan Cricket Stadium set to host three; Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will stage eight matches. Batsmen and bowlers from both home and away sides are excited to take their guards and mark their runs ups at the two venues.

Here is today’s MUL vs PES Dream11 pick for Cricket

MUL vs PES Dream11 Team

Kamran Akmal, Tom Banton(CAPTAIN), Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shan Masood, Liam Dawson, Moeen Ali (VICE CAPTAIN), Shoaib Malik, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, M Ilyas

MUL vs PES Dream11 match schedule

The match starts at 5:00 PM IST

At Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

MUL vs PES Dream11 Playing 11

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (C), James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Ilyas

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Liam Dawson, Darren Sammy (C), Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Wahab Riaz

MUL vs PES Dream11 SQUADS

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (C), James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Junaid Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Qadir, Bilawal Bhatti, Wayne Madsen

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Liam Dawson, Darren Sammy (C), Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Mohsin, Hyder Ali, Amir Ali, Umar Amin, Adil Amin, Carlos Brathwaite

Check Dream11 Prediction / Multan Sultans Dream11 Team / Peshwar Zalmi Dream11 Team / Cricket MUL vs PES Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.