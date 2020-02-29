MUL vs QUE Dream11 Tips and Predictions Cricket

Check Dream11 Team Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League will run from February 20 to March 22, 2020. For the first time in the league’s history, it will be entirely played in Pakistan. Six teams including Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will be competing for the title. Each team will play 10 matches and for every win they get two points. After 30 matches, the top-four teams will progress to the playoffs that includes a qualifier and two eliminators followed by the final. Quetta Gladiators are the defending champions.

Jason Roy (captain), Rilee Rossouw (vice-captain), Zeeshan Ashraf, Azam Khan, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Shane Watson, Ben Cutting, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

The match starts at 2:30 PM IST

Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Anwar Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Zahid Mahmood

Multan Sultans: Moeen Ali, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Shan Masood (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Wayne Madsen, Junaid Khan, Usman Qadir, Bilawal Bhatti, James Vince, Rohail Nazir, Ali Shafiq

