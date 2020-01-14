Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction New South Wales Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Women’s National Cricket League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s WNCL Match 8 NSW-W vs AM-W in Sydney: In the match number 8 of the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) 2019-20, New South Wales (NSW) Women will take on Australian Cricket Territory Women at the Hurstville Oval in Sydney on Tuesday. After the return of big names, NSW women started their WNCL campaign on an emphatic note as they registered an 87-run win over the Queensland Women. The opening pair of Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes scored 53 runs apiece and shared a century stand to set the platform for a solid total on a slow track.

Meanwhile, ACT women lost their first game of this second round against Queensland by a big margin. They will face an uphill task against NSW to get their WNCL campaign back on winning track.

WNCL 2019-20 Match Details

TOSS – The toss between New South Wales Women and Australian Capital Territory Women will take place at 4 AM (IST).

Time: 4.30 AM IST.

Venue: Hurstville Oval, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Alyssa Healy (C)

Batters Katie Mack, Claire Koski, Rachael Haynes

All-Rounders Ashleigh Gardner, Rene Farrell, Erin Osborne (VC), Amy Yates

Bowlers Hayley Silver-Holmes, Sarah Aley, Nicola Hancock

NSW-W vs AM-W Probable Playing XIs

New South Wales Women: Alyssa Healy (C/wk), Rachael Haynes, Naomi Stalenberg, Tahlia Wilson, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Rene Farrell, Lisa Griffith, Lauren Smith, Hayley Silver-Holmes and Stella Campbell.

Australian Capital Territory Women: Claire Koski, Katie Mack, Anna Lanning, Erin Osborne (C), Erica Kershaw (wk), Zoe Cooke, Matilda Lugg, Carly Leeson, Maitlan Brown, Nicola Hancock and Amy Yates.

NSW-W vs AM-W SQUADS

New South Wales Women: Lisa Griffith, Rachel Trenaman, Saskia Horley, Jodie Hicks, Stella Campbell, Phoebe Litchfield, Sarah Aley, Lauren Cheatle, Tahlia Wilson, Rene Farrell, Rachael Haynes, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Maddy Darke, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (C/wk), Naomi Stalenberg, Lauren Smith.

Australian Capital Territory Women: Amy Yates, Isabelle Afaras, Liz Coper-Jones, Nicola Hancock, Madeline Penna, Katie Mack, Erica Kershaw (wk), Zoe Cooke, Carly Leeson, Matilda Lugg, Claire Koski, Maitlan Brown, Erin Osborne (C), Anna Lanning.

