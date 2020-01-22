Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women Women’s National Cricket League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s WNCL Match 18 NSW-W vs QUN-W in Sydney: In the match number 18 of Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) 2019-20, in-form New South Wales (NSW) Women will take on a strong Queensland Women outfit at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on Wednesday. Queensland Women registered a bonus-point win in their last WNCL encounter where they defended 179 against the Australia Capital Territory (ACT) Women on Tuesday. This win has propelled them to the top of the points table. The Queensland though will have to improve their batting as they have crossed 200-run mark only once in five matches.

Meanwhile, New South Wales Women, who are placed at the second position in the league are coming back after an adequate amount of rest and would be eager to prove their mettle. NSW have won three out of four matches so far and will be keen to regain the winning momentum after a decent break.

WNCL 2019-20 Match Details

TOSS – The toss between New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women will take place at 4 AM (IST).

Time: 4.30 AM IST.

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy

Batters Laura Harris, Rachel Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield

All-Rounders Grace Harris, Rene Farrell (vc), Ashleigh Gardner (C)

Bowlers Delissa Kimmince, Jemma Barsby, Sarah Aley

NSW-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing XIs

New South Wales Women: Rachel Haynes, Alyssa Healy (C/WK), Tahlia Wilson, Naomi Stalenberg, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Rene Farrell, Lisa Griffith/Maddy Darke, Sarah Aley, Hayley Silver-holmes, Stell Campbell.

Queensland Women: Beth Mooney, Kirby Short (C), Laura Harris, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Redmayne (WK), Mikayla Hinkley, Delissa Kimmince, Sammy Jo Johnson, Jemma Barsby, Holly Ferling.

NSW-W vs QUN-W SQUADS

New South Wales Women: Lisa Griffith, Rachel Trenaman, Saskia Horley, Jodie Hicks, Stella Campbell, Phoebe Litchfield, Sarah Aley, Lauren Cheatle, Tahlia Wilson, Rene Farrell, Rachael Haynes, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Maddy Darke, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (C/wk), Naomi Stalenberg, Lauren Smith.

Queensland Women: Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Josie Dooley, Kirby Short (C), Beth Mooney (wk), Courtney Sippel, Georgia Redmayne, Meagan Dixon, Jemma Barsby, Holly Ferling, Delissa Kimmince, Grace Harris, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Haidee Birkett, Georgia Prestwidge, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Mikayla Hinkley.

