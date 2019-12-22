Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Northern Knights vs Auckland Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match NK vs AUK of Men’s Super Smash 2019-20 in Hamilton: In the match no. 10 of Super Smash 2019-20, Northern Knights will take on Auckland at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday. Eyeing their maiden win in the T20 tournament, Northern Knights suffered back to back two defeats because of the poor form of their experienced players. Tim Seifert and Dean Brownlie have failed to contribute with the bat. Knights would desperately want their main stars to fire in the crunch game if they want to have any chance of making it to the semifinals of the T20 competition.

Meanwhile, Auckland have got off to a poor start by losing a close encounter against Otago despite their players performing well. Glenn Phillips has already had a century under his belt and Martin Guptill has also shown some glimpses of his good form. The duo will play an important role in the upcoming game against Knights. The live stream for Super Smash in India will be available on Hotstar.

TOSS – The toss between Northern Knights and Auckland will take place at 11.15 AM (IST).

Time: 11.40 AM IST.

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Glenn Phillips (C)

Batters Daniel Flynn, Colin Munro, Craig Cachopa (VC)

All-Rounders Anton Devcich, Brett Hampton, Daryl Mitchell, Scott Kuggeleijn

Bowlers Anurag Verma, Matt Fisher, William Somerville

NK vs AUK Probable Playing XIs

Northern Knights: Tim Seifert (WK), Dean Brownlie (C), Anton Devcich, Joe Carter, Brett Hampton, Daryl Mitchell, Daniel Flynn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Matt Fisher, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma.

Auckland: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (WK), Mark Chapman, Craig Cachopa (C), Corey Anderson, Sean Solia, Ronnie Hira, William Somerville, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ben Lister.

NK vs AUK SQUADS

Northern Knights: Tim Seifert (wk), Anton Devcich, Dean Brownlie (C), Joe Carter, Brett Hampton, Daryl Mitchell, Daniel Flynn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell, Peter Bocock, Matthew Fisher.

Auckland: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips (wk), Craig Cachopa (C), Mark Chapman, Sean Solia, Corey Anderson, Ronnie Hira, William Somerville, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ben Lister, Robert ODonnell, Ross ter Braak.

