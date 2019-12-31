Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Northern Spirit Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Women’s Super Smash 2019-20: Fantasy Cricket, Captain And Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 20 NS-W vs WB-W T20 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 08:30 AM IST January 1:

Northern Spirit lost their last match against Otago Sparks by 10 runs. They have won 2 out of their 5 matches which puts them on the 5th spot in the points table. Wellington Blaze on the other hand, won their last match against Auckland Hearts by 6 wickets. They have won 6 out of their 6 matches which puts them on top of the points table.

TOSS The toss between Northern Spirit Women vs Wellington Blaze Women will take place at 8.00 AM (IST) on January 1.

Time: 8.30 AM IST.

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper R Priest

Batswomen K Gurrey, B Halliday, M Green

All-Rounders K Anderson, F Leydon-D, S Devine (captain), A Kerr (vice-captain)

Bowlers L Kasperek, D Doughty, L Heaps

NS-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XIs

Northern Spirit Women: K Anderson, B Bezuidenhout, C Esterhuizen, K Gurrey, B Halliday, F Leydon-Davies, L Mulivai, E Richardson, C Sarsfield, CA Gurrey, OR Labb

Wellington Blaze Women: Rachel Priest (wicketkeeper), Sophie Devine (captain), Rebecca Burns, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Liz Green-Perry, Jess Kerr, Maneka Singh, Deanna Doughty

NS-W vs WB-W SQUADS:

Northern Spirit: Katie Gurrey, Felicity Leydon-Davis (C), Kate Anderson, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Brooke Halliday, Lucy Boucher, Lauren Heaps, Lily Mulivai, Eimear Richardson, Charlotte Sarsfield.

