<h2>Dream11 Tips And Predictions</h2> <p></p><strong>Dream11 Team Prediction Northern Spirit Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Women's Super Smash 2019-20: Fantasy Cricket, Captain And Vice-Captain For Today's Match 20 NS-W vs WB-W T20 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 08:30 AM IST January 1:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Northern Spirit lost their last match against Otago Sparks by 10 runs. They have won 2 out of their 5 matches which puts them on the 5<sup>th</sup> spot in the points table. Wellington Blaze on the other hand, won their last match against Auckland Hearts by 6 wickets. They have won 6 out of their 6 matches which puts them on top of the points table. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS </strong> The toss between Northern Spirit Women vs Wellington Blaze Women will take place at 8.00 AM (IST) on January 1. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 8.30 AM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui <p></p><h2>My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p><strong>Wicketkeeper </strong> R Priest <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batswomen </strong> K Gurrey, B Halliday, M Green <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-Rounders </strong> K Anderson, F Leydon-D, <strong>S Devine (captain), A Kerr (vice-captain)</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers </strong> L Kasperek, D Doughty, L Heaps <p></p><h2>NS-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong>Northern Spirit Women:</strong> K Anderson, B Bezuidenhout, C Esterhuizen, K Gurrey, B Halliday, F Leydon-Davies, L Mulivai, E Richardson, C Sarsfield, CA Gurrey, OR Labb <p></p> <p></p><strong>Wellington Blaze Women:</strong> Rachel Priest (wicketkeeper), Sophie Devine (captain), Rebecca Burns, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Liz Green-Perry, Jess Kerr, Maneka Singh, Deanna Doughty <p></p><h2>NS-W vs WB-W SQUADS:</h2> <p></p><strong>Northern Spirit:</strong> Katie Gurrey, Felicity Leydon-Davis (C), Kate Anderson, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Brooke Halliday, Lucy Boucher, Lauren Heaps, Lily Mulivai, Eimear Richardson, Charlotte Sarsfield. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Wellington Blaze Women:</strong> Rachel Priest (wicketkeeper), Sophie Devine (captain), Rebecca Burns, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Liz Green-Perry, Jess Kerr, Maneka Singh, Deanna Doughty