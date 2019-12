Dream11 Team Prediction Otago Sparks Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Women’s Super Smash 2019-20: Fant

Dream11 Team Prediction Otago Sparks Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Women’s Super Smash 2019-20: Fantasy Cricket, Captain And Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 17 OS-W vs CM-W T20 at Molyneux Park, Alexandra 05:10 AM IST December 30: Also check Otago Sparks Women Dream11, Canterbury Magicians Women Dream11 team.

TOSS The toss between Otago Sparks Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women will take place at 4.30 AM (IST) on December 30.

Time: 5.00 AM IST.

Venue: Molyneux Park, Alexandra

My Dream11 Team

Katey Martin, Kirsty Nation, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Bella James, Frankie Mackay (vice-captain), Hayley Jensen, Jacinta Savage, Suzie Bates (captain), Gabby Sullivan, Amanda Wellington, Hannah Darlington

OS-W vs CM-W Probable Playing XIs

Otago Sparks (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Millie Cowan, Katey Martin (C & WK), Hayley Jensen, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Hannah Darlington, Bella James, Sophie Gray, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw

Canterbury Magicians (Playing XI): Frankie Mackay (C), Kirsty Nation, Nat Cox, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Jacinta Savage, Laura Hughes (WK), Gabby Sullivan, Ella Chandler, Missy Banks, Sarah Asmussen, Jess Simmons

OS-W vs CM-W SQUADS:

Otago Sparks Women: Suzie Bates, Millie Cowan, Katey Martin (C & WK), Hayley Jensen, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Hannah Darlington, Bella James, Sophie Gray, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw.

Canterbury Magicians Women: Frankie Mackay (C), Kirsty Nation, Nat Cox, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Jacinta Savage, Laura Hughes (WK), Gabby Sullivan, Ella Chandler, Missy Banks, Sarah Asmussen, Jess Simmons.

