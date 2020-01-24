PK-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19: Captain And Vice Captain For Today ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Group C Match 18 PK-U19 vs BD-U19 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom 1:30 PM IST January 24: Pakistan and Bangladesh have already qualified for the Super League stage. The match between them today will decide who tops the Group C as both have been unbeaten so far with four points each. Bangladesh are currently sitting at the top on the basis on better net run-rate.

Toss

The toss between Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 will take place at 1:00 PM IST

Match Start time

The match starts at 1:30 PM IST

PK-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team

Haider Ali (captain), Towhid Hridoy (vice-captain), Mohammad Haris, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shamim Hossain, Fahad Munir, Tahir Hussain, Abbas Afridi, Amir Ali, Tanzid Hasan

PK-U19 vs BD-U19 Squads

Pakistan U19: Haider Ali, Muhammad Shehzad, Fahad Munir, Rohail Nazir (wk/captain), Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Huraira, Arish Ali Khan, Mohammad Amir Khan

Bangladesh U19: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Akbar Ali (wk/captain), Shahadat Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shahin Alam, Hasan Murad, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Avishek Das

Check Dream11 Prediction / PK-U19 Dream11 Team / Bangladesh U19 Dream11 Team / BD-U19 Dream11 Team / Pakistan U19 Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more