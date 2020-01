Dream11 Team Prediction PCB Blasters vs PCB Challengers: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Pakistan’s Wom

Dream11 Team Prediction PCB Blasters vs PCB Challengers: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Pakistan’s Women T20 Match 2 BLA-W vs CHA-W at National Stadium in Karachi 12:30 PM IST January 10 : PCB Blasters made a winning start to the tournament beating PCB Dynamites and will be aiming to maintain their winning momentum against PCB Challengers. PCB Challengers will be playing their first game of the tournament.

Toss at 12:00 PM IST Match begins at 12:30 PM IST

Your captaincy picks should be from Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Javeria Rauf

Your top picks from the game should include Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Aliya Riaz, Javeria Rauf

BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Sidra Nawaz, Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan (VICE CAPTAIN), Javeria Rauf, Bismah Maroof (CAPTAIN), Nida Dar, Hafsa Khalid, Anum Amin, Aliya Riaz, Aroob Shah, Fatima Sana

BLA-W vs CHA-W Probable XI

PCB Challengers: Bismah Maroof (C), Aiman Anwar, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Hafsa Khalid, Saba Nazir, Najiha Alvi (WK), Aroob Shah, Ayesha Zafar/Waheeda Akhtar, Hafsa Amjad

PCB Blasters: Javeria Khan, Ayesha Naseem, Javeria Rauf, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Natalia Pervaiz, Huraina Sajjad, Anum Amin, Maham Tariq, Rameen Shamim (C), Tuba Hassan

BLA-W vs CHA-W Squads

PCB Blasters: Javeria Khan, Ayesha Naseem, Javeria Rauf, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Natalia Pervaiz, Huraina Sajjad, Anum Amin, Maham Tariq, Rameen Shamim (C), Tuba Hassan, Noreen Yaqoob, Sadaf Shams, Neha Sharmin Nadeem.

PCB Challengers: Bismah Maroof (C), Aiman Anwar, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Hafsa Khalid, Saba Nazir, Najiha Alvi (WK), Aroob Shah, Ayesha Zafar/Waheeda Akhtar, Hafsa Amjad, Sadia Iqbal, Khadija Chishti, Ayesha Zafar/Waheeda Akhtar.

