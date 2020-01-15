Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars: Captain And Vice Captain For Today’s Big Bash League BBL 2019-20 Match 38 SCO vs STA at Perth Stadium in Perth 3:40 pm IST January 15: SCO vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today’s Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars: Between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars. Also Check Perth Scorchers Dream 11 Team Player List, Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 3:10 pm IST Match begins at 3:40 PM IST

SCO vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Marcus Stoinis (vice-captain), Josh Inglis, Hilton Cartwright, Liam Livingstone, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Clint Hinchcliffe, Haris Rauf, Fawad Ahmed, Jhye Richardson

SCO vs STA Squads

Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis (wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Whiteman, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Fawad Ahmed, Tim David, Matthew Kelly, Jaron Morgan

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (captain), Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch (wk), Nick Larkin, Clint Hinchliffe, Daniel Worrall, Lance Morris, Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jackson Coleman

