Check Dream11 Team Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 The 11th match of the Pakistan Super League 2020 will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Friday between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars. Peshawar Zalami are currently played fifth in the points tally with two losses and one win while Lahore Qalandars are yet to register a win in the competition losing both of their matches. It is the clash of the bottom-dwellers. Kamran Akmal has been in good nick with the bat and should be one of the top picks for your dream11 team. Also in good form is Liam Livingstone and Mohammad Hafeez. among bowlers, Wahab Riaz has impressed, so has Shaheen Shah Afridi. These players should be in your Drea,11 team for PES vs LAH.

Kamran Akmal (CAPTAIN), Fakhar Zaman, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez (VICE CAPTAIN), David Wiese, Shoaib Malik, Rahat Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz

The match starts at 8:30 PM IST

At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Lahore Qalandars: Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Dane Vilas (wk), Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Liam Dawson, Darren Sammy (C), Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Wahab Riaz

Lahore Qalandars: Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Dane Vilas (wk), Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Ben Dunk, Salman Butt, Jaahid Ali, Raja Farhan, Faizan Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Liam Dawson, Darren Sammy (C), Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Mohsin, Hyder Ali, Amir Ali, Umar Amin, Carlos Brathwaite

