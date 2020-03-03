QUE vs LAH Dream11 Tips and Predictions Cricket

Check Dream11 Team Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League will run from February 20 to March 22, 2020. For the first time in the league’s history, it will be entirely played in Pakistan. Six teams including Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will be competing for the title. Each team will play 10 matches and for every win they get two points. After 30 matches, the top-four teams will progress to the playoffs that includes a qualifier and two eliminators followed by the final. Quetta Gladiators are the defending champions.

Here is today’s QUE vs LAH Dream11 pick for Cricket

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Team

Jason Roy (captain), Chris Lynn (vice captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shane Watson, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Dilbar Hussain, Naseem Shah

PES vs KAR Dream11 match schedule

Time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

QUE vs LAH Dream11 SQUADS

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Dane Vilas (wk), Samit Patel, Sohail Akhtar (captain), David Wiese, Salman Irshad, Shaheen Afridi, Dilbar Hussain, Maaz Khan, Usman Shinwari, Ben Dunk, Jaahid Ali, Salman Butt, Seekkuge Prasanna, Faizan Khan, Raja Farzan

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/captain), Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Sohail Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahmed Shehzad, Khurram Manzoor, Tymal Mills, Fawad Ahmed, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Zahid Mahmood

