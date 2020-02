Dream11 Team Prediction Queensland Women vs Victoria Women: Captain And Vice Captain For Today WNCL 2019-2

WNCL 2019-20 Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Queensland Women and Victoria Women will take place at 5 AM (IST).

Time: 5.30 AM IST.

Venue: Border Field, Brisbane

QUN-W vs VCT-W My Dream11 Team

Beth Mooney, Elyse Villani (vice-captain), Laura Harris, Kirby Short, Ellyse Perry (captain), Annabel Sutherland, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Jess Jonassen, M Strano, Gorgia Prestwidge, Jemma Barsby

QUN-W vs VCT-W SQUADS

Queensland Women: Beth Mooney, Georgia Redmayne, Laura Harris, Kirby Short, Mikayla Hinkley, Josie Dooley, Jess Jonassen, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Grace Harris, Courtney Sippel, Holly Ferling, Georgia Prestwidge, Delissa Kimmince, Jemma Barsby, Haidee Birkett, Meagan Dixon, Lilly Mills

Victoria Women: Nicole Faltum (wk), Meg Lanning (captain), Elyse Villani, Tess Flintoff, Amy Vine, Elly Donald, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Chloe Rafferty, Lucy Cripps, Kristen Beams, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Sophie Molineux, Molly Strano, Makinley Blows, Courtney Neale, Rhiann Odonnell, Tayla Vlaeminck

