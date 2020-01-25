Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19: Captain And Vice Captain For Today ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Group D Match 23 SA-U19 vs UAE U-19 at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 1:30 PM IST January 25: Only Afghanistan have qualified for the Super League stage from this group with the other spot still up for grabs. Both South Africa and UAE are in contention with the winner advancing ahead. Canada, having lost two of their matches, are out of the race. Both SA and UAE have two points each and if there’s a washout, the hosts will qualify on the basis of a better net run-rate.

Toss

The toss between South Africa U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 will take place at 1:00 PM IST

SA-U19 vs UAE U-19 Match Start time

The match starts at 1:30 PM IST

SA-U19 vs UAE U-19 Squads

South Africa U19: Jonathan Bird, Andrew Louw, Bryce Parsons (captain), Luke Beaufort, Tyrese Karelse, Tiaan van Vuuren, Jack Lees, Khanya Cotani (wk), Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete, Mondli Khumalo, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheko Moletsane, Manje Levert, Gerald Coetzee

United Arab Emirates U19: Aryan Lakra (captain), Vriitya Aravind, Figy John, Ansh Tandon, Kai Smith, Alishan Sharafu, Osama Hassan (wk), Muhammad Farazuddin, Karthik Palaniapan, Sanchit Sharma, Chathiyan Dashan, Ali Naseer, Rishabh Mukherjee, Akasha Tahir, Wasi Shah

