Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa Under-19 vs Canada Under-19: Captain And Vice Captain For Today ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Group D Match 12 SA-U19 vs CAN-U19 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom 1:30 PM IST January 22: Hosts South Africa endured a heavy loss against Afghanistan Under-19 in their opening match of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup as they were blown away by the spin of Shafiqullah Ghafari, who claimed six wickets in the match. They will be looking to get on the points tally in their second match against Canada. Canada, on the other hand, lost to UAE despite posting a decent total of 231/8. but their bowlers failed to back up the good work done by the batsmen as UAE cantered home with ease. In South Africa, they face a way tougher opponent than UAE and it is unlikely that Canada team can put up a fight against the hosts

Toss

1:00 PM IST

Match Start time

1:30 PM IST

Captaincy Picks

Bryce Parsons, Ashtan Deosammy, Jonathan Bird, Raqib Shamsudeen, Mihir Patel, Gerald Coetzee

Top Picks

Muhammad Kamal, Bryce Parsons, Gerald Coetzee, Johnathan Bird

SA-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Team

Luke Beaufort, Ashtan Deosammy, Andrew Louw, Jonathan Bird, Mihir Patel, Bryce Parsons (CAPTAIN), Akhil Kumar, Muhammad Kamal, Gerald Coetzee (VICE CAPTAIN), Achille Cloete, Ayush Verma

SA-U19 vs CAN-U19 Probable XI

South Africa Under-19s: Andrew Louw, Jonathan Bird, Bryce Parsons (C), Luke Beaufort, Khanya Cotani (WK), Jack Lees, Pheko Moletsane, Tiaan van Vuuren, Gerald Coetzee, Achille Cloete, Mondli Khumalo

Canada Under-19s: Randhir Sandhu, Mihir Patel, Akhil Kumar, Benjamin Caliitz, Udaybir Walia, Ashtan Deosammy (C), Muhammad Kamal, Ayush Verma, Raqib Shamsudeen, Rishiv Joshi, Nicholas Manohar (WK)

SA-U19 vs CAN-U19 Squads

South Africa Under-19s: Andrew Louw, Jonathan Bird, Bryce Parsons (C), Luke Beaufort, Khanya Cotani (WK), Jack Lees, Pheko Moletsane, Tiaan van Vuuren, Gerald Coetzee, Achille Cloete, Mondli Khumalo, Tyrese Karelse, Manje Levert, Merrick Brett, Odirile Modimokoane.

Canada Under-19s: Randhir Sandhu, Mihir Patel, Akhil Kumar, Benjamin Caliitz, Udaybir Walia, Ashtan Deosammy (C), Muhammad Kamal, Ayush Verma, Raqib Shamsudeen, Rishiv Joshi, Nicholas Manohar (WK), Arshdeep Dhaliwal, Harmanjeet Bedi, Gurjot Gosal, Eshan Sensarma.

