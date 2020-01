Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka Under-19s vs Nigeria Under-19s Plate Quarter-Final 1: Captain And Vice C

Dream11 Team Prediction

Sri Lanka Under-19s vs Nigeria Under-19s Plate Quarter-Final 1: Captain And Vice Captain For Today ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 SL-U19 vs NIG U-19 at North-West University No 2 Ground in Potchefstroom 1:30 PM IST January 27:

TOSS – The toss between Sri Lanka Under-19s vs Nigeria Under-19s will take place at 1.00 PM (IST).

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: North-West University No 2 Ground in Potchefstroom

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Isaac Danladi, Ahan Wickramasinghe

Batters Navod Paranavithana (VC), Ravindu Rasantha, Mohammed Shamaaz, Olayinka Olaleye

All-Rounders- Peter Aho

Bowlers- Ashian Daniel (C), Dilshan Madhushanka, Sudheera Thilakaratne, Sylvester Okpe.

Predicted XI:

Sri Lanka Under-19s

Navod Paranavithana, Mohammed Shamaaz, Ravindu Rasantha, Nipun Dananjaya (C), Ahan Wickramasinghe (WK), Sonal Dinusha, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Dilshan Madushanka.

Nigeria Under-19s

Samuel Mba, Elijah (Olayinka) Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe (WK), Isaac Danladi, Miracle Akhigbe, Sylvester Okpe (C), Abdulrahman Jimoh, Mohammed Taiwo, Peter Aho, Ifeanyi Uboh, Rasheed Abolarin.

SQUADS

Sri Lanka Under-19s

Navod Paranavithana, Mohammed Shamaaz, Ravindu Rasantha, Nipun Dananjaya (C), Ahan Wickramasinghe (WK), Sonal Dinusha, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Dilshan Madushanka, Kamil Mishara, Abhishek Kahaduwaarachchi, Amshi de Silva, Matheesha Pathirana

Nigeria Under-19s

Samuel Mba, Elijah (Olayinka) Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe (WK), Isaac Danladi, Miracle Akhigbe, Sylvester Okpe (C), Abdulrahman Jimoh, Mohameed Taiwo, Peter Aho, Ifeanyi Uboh, Rasheed Abolarin, Miracle Ikaige, Oche Boniface, Akhere Isesele, Shehu Audu.

