Dream11 Team Prediction Sylhet Thunder vs Rangpur Rangers: Captain And Vice Captain For Today BPL T20 BPL 2019-20 Match 32 SYL vs RAN at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet 6:30 PM IST January 3: SYL vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Bangladesh Premier League, Sylhet Thunder vs Rangpur Rangers: Between Sylhet Thunder and Rangpur Rangers. Also Check Sylhet Thunder Dream 11 Team Player List, Rangpur Rangers Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Toss at 6:00 pm IST Match begins at 6:30 PM IST

SYL vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Cameron Delport (captain), Mustafizur Rahman (vice-captain), Mohammad Mithun, Jahurul Islam, Mohammad Naim, Tom Abell, Rony Talukdar, Mohammad Nabi, Taskin Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ebadot Hossain.

SYL vs RAN Squads

Rangpur Rangers: Mohammad Naim, Shane Watson (captain), Cameron Delport, Tom Abell, Fazle Mahmud, Mohammad Nabi, Al-Amin, Jahurul Islam (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Mustafizur Rahman, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Shahzad, Junaid Khan, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Mukidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Nadif Chowdhury

Sylhet Thunder: Johnson Charles, Rony Talukdar, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Fletcher (captain), Nazmul Hossain Milon, Sohag Gazi, Nayeem Hasan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Monir Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Sami, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Jeevan Mendis, Krishmar Santokie, Nazmul Islam, Delwar Hossain, Abdul Mazid, Ruyel Miah, Rubel Mia

