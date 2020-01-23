Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Victoria Women vs Tasmania Women Women’s National Cricket League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s WNCL Match 19 VCT-W vs TAS-W in Hobart: In the match number 19 of Women’s National Cricket League 2019-20, Tasmania Women will take on Victoria Women at the TCA Ground, Hobart on Thursday. Desperately eyeing a victory in the one-day competition, Tasmania have won only two matches out of five and stand fifth in the table with only nine points under their belt. Meanwhile, Victoria are fourth with 13 points and have won three matches out of five so far in the tournament.

Moreover, Victoria Women will start as the favourites as they had defeated Tasmania in their previous encounter of Aussie Womens ODD. The Victorian women chased down the stiff 199-run target without much fuss. An all-round show from Sophie Molineux (80 runs and 3/33) helped them to win the match by a comfortable margin. Nicola Carey (73) was the only shining light for Tasmania with the bat and she will hope other batters’ support in this game.

WNCL 2019-20 Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Victoria Women and Tasmania Women Women will take place at 4 AM (IST).

Time: 4.30 AM IST.

Venue: Tasmania Cricket Association Ground, Hobart

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nicole Faltum

Batters Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Corinne Hall, Hollie Armitage

All-Rounders Ellyse Perry (C), Meg Phillips (VC), Nicola Carey

Bowlers Makinley Blows, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa

TAS-W vs VCT-W Probable Playing XIs

Tasmania Women: Hollie Armitage, Meg Phillips, Nicola Carey, Emma Thompson, Corinne Hall, Sasha Moloney, Maisy Gibson, Brooke Hepburn (C), Emma Manis-Geeves (WK), Belinda Vakarewa, Samantha Bates.

Victoria Women: Elyse Villani, Sophie Molineux, Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Molly Strano, Makinley Blows, Nicole Faltum (WK), Tess Flintoff.

TAS-W vs VCT-W SQUADS

Tasmania Women: Brooke Hepburn (C), Stef Daffara, Belinda Vakarewa, Emma Flint, Courtney Webb, Samantha Bates, Erin Fazackerly, Katelynn Fryett, Maisy Gibson, Mef Phillips, Corinne Hall, Emily Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney.

Victoria Women: Elyse Villani, Makinley Blows, Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Nicole Faltum (wk), Molly Strano, Tess Flintoff, Alana King, Rhiann O’Donnell, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Rhiann O’Donnell.

