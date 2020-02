Dream11 Team Prediction UAE vs KUW, ACC Western Region T20, Final: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Crick

Check Dream11 Team United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 The final of the ACC Western Region T20 will be played against the unbeaten side of the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, whose only loss in the tournament came at the hands of UAE in the group stages. UAW will start as favourites to win the final while Kuwait will be aiming to get one up against their fancied opponents. Muhammad Aslam has been the standout performer in the tournament so far and he should be the first guy you select for your Dream11 team. Usman Gani is also a big ticket pick for your team. Junaid Siddique and Zahoor Khan could be the trump card picks, so will be UAE skipper Rohan Mustafa and opener Chirag Suri.

Usman Gani, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Ansar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Mohammed Aslam (CAPTAIN), Rohan Mustafa (VICE CAPTAIN), Waheed Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Sayed Monib, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique

The match starts at 11:00 AM IST

At Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Alishan Sharafu, Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Mohammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Sultan Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza (C), Zahoor Khan

Kuwait: Mohammed Aslam (c), Muhammad Kashif, Usman Gani (wk), Shiraz Khan, Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Ravija Sandaruwan, Sayed Monib, Muhammad Ansar, Bilal Tahir, Aphsal Ashraf, Mohammad Amin

Kuwait: Mohammed Aslam (c), Muhammad Kashif, Usman Gani (wk), Shiraz Khan, Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Ravija Sandaruwan, Sayed Monib, Muhammad Ansar, Bilal Tahir, Aphsal Ashraf, Mohammad Amin, Diju Xavier, Ilyas Ahmed, Naveed Fakhr.

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Alishan Sharafu, Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Mohammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Sultan Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza (C), Zahoor Khan, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Muhammad Ayaz.

