Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Wellington Blaze vs Canterbury Magicians Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 25 WB-W vs CM-W of Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 at Basin Reserve: In the match number 25 of Women’s Super Smash 2019-20, Wellington Blaze Women will take on Canterbury Magicians Women at the Basin Reserve, Wellington on Thursday. Sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with 32 points from eight matches, Wellington would easily start as the favourites versus Canterbury. The Blaze come into the match after beating Otago Sparks by 66 runs in their previous encounter. Wicketkeeper Racheal Priest was the top scorer with 76 runs, while Maddy Green also contributed handsomely with a knock of 63 runs.

Meanwhile, Canterbury Magicians had a horrid run so far in the ongoing T20 competition as they are placed at the bottom of the points table with just four points. They have played seven matches so far out of which they have won just a single game and losing all the other six encounters. In their previous game against Central Hinds, Canterbury lost the game by 19 runs.

TOSS – The toss between Wellington Blaze Women and Canterbury Magicians Women will take place at 4.40 AM (IST).

Time: 5.15 AM IST.

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rachel Priest (VC)

Batters Kirsty Nation, Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns

All-Rounders Frankie Mackay (C), Jacinta Savage, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers Jess Kerr, Gabby Sullivan, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek

WB-W vs CM-W Probable Playing XIs

Wellington Blaze: Rachel Priest (WK), Rebecca Burns, Maddy Green (C), Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Liz Green-Perry, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Maneka Singh, Deanna Doughty.

Canterbury Magicians: Frankie Mackay (C), Kirsty Nation, Nat Cox, Jacinta Savage, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Lea Tahuhu, Laura Hughes (WK), Gabby Sullivan, Sarah Asmussen, Missy Banks, Jess Simmons.

WB-W vs CM-W SQUADS

Wellington Women: Sophie Devine (C), Rebecca Burns, Deanna Doughty, Maddy Green, Liz Green-Perry, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Jess McFadyen, Beth Molony, Thamsyn Newton, Rachel Priest.

Canterbury Magicians: Allie Mace-Cochrane, Nat Cox, Ella Chandler, Frankie Mackay (C), Laura Hughes, Gabby Sullivan, Kirsty Nation, Jacinta Savage, Lea Tahuhu, Missy Banks, Jess Simmons, Sarah Asmussen, Georgia Edge.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Canterbury Magicians Women Dream11 Team/ Wellington Blaze Women Dream11 Team/ WS-W Dream11 Team/ CM-W Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.