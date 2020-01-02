Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Wellington Blaze who are unbeaten having won all their seven matches so far are at the top of the points table while Northern Spirits are fifth with two wins from six matches.

TOSS – The toss between Wellington Blaze Women and Northern Spirit Women will take place at 4:40 AM (IST).

Time: 5:10 AM IST.

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

WB-W vs NS-W My Dream11 Team

Katie Gurrey (captain), Rachel Priest (vice-captain), Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Lucy Boucher, Rebecca Burns, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Deanna Doughty, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Jess Kerr

WB-W vs NS-W SQUADS

Northern Spirit: Katie Gurrey, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Felicity Leydon-Davis (captain), Kate Anderson, Lucy Boucher, Eimear Richardson, Olivia Lobb (wk), Lily Mulivai, Charlotte Sarsfield, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Lauren Heaps, Emma Baker

Wellington Blaze: Rachel Priest (wk), Rebecca Burns, Sophie Devine (captain), Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Liz Green-Perry, Jess Kerr, Maneka Singh, Deanna Doughty, Xara Jetly, Jess McFadyen

