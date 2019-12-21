Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Wellington Blaze Women vs Otago Sparks Women Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 11 WB-W vs OS-W of Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 at Basin Reserve: The defending champions Wellington Blaze will take on Otago Sparks in the match no. 11 of the Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 on Saturday. Wellington started the season on a high as they won all the three matches they played in the Central round in the opening week. Courtesy their impressive performances, Wellington sealed the top spot in the points table. They will take on Otago Sparks on Saturday afternoon whom they defeated by a huge 66 runs on the first day of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Otago have been quite unlucky in this edition despite decent show. Sparks have won only one out of the four matches played so far. They lost twice to the Auckland Hearts which includes a 7-run defeat. Their lone win came against Northern Spirit where they sealed a 9-run win while defending their total of 184/1.

TOSS – The toss between Wellington Blaze Women and Otago Sparks Women will take place at 5 AM (IST).

Time: 5.15 AM IST.

Venue: Lincoln No 3 Ground

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rachel Priest (VC), Katey Martin

Batters Liz Green-Perry, Rebecca Burns, Millie Cowan

All-Rounders Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates (C)

Bowlers Emma Black, Leigh Kasperek, Lisa Griffith, Deanna Doughty

WB-W vs OS-W Probable Playing XIs

Wellington Blaze: Rachel Priest (WK), Sophie Devine (C), Rebecca Burns, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Liz Green-Perry, Jess Kerr, Allex Evans, Deanna Doughty.

Otago Sparks: Millie Cowan, Suzie Bates, Katey Martin (C), Hayley Jensen, Lisa Griffith, Hannah Darlington, Bella James, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Ella Brown, Sophie Oldershaw.

WB-W vs OS-W SQUADS

Otago Women: Katey Martin (C), Suzie Bates, Emma Black, Ella Brown, Eden Carson, Millie Cowan, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Gray, Lisa Griffith, Bhagya Herath, Bella James, Hayley Jensen, Sophie Oldershaw.

Wellington Women: Sophie Devine (C), Rebecca Burns, Deanna Doughty, Maddy Green, Liz Green-Perry, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Jess McFadyen, Beth Molony, Thamsyn Newton, Rachel Priest.

