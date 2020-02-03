Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Western Australia Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women Women’s National Cricket League 2019-20 Cricket Tips For Today’s WNCL Match 23 WF-W vs AM-W in Canberra: In the match number 23 of Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) 2019-20, Western Australia Women will take on Australian Capital Territory Women at the Phillip Oval in Canberra on Tuesday. Western Australia Women are second position in the points table with 21 points in their kitty. They have played six matches so far and have won five matches. Australian Capital Territory Women are at sixth position with eight points. They have played six matches and have won two matches.

WNCL 2019-20 Match Details

TOSS The toss between Western Australia Women and Australian Capital Territory will take place at 4 AM (IST).

Time: 4.30 AM IST.

Venue: Phillip Oval, Canberra

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers E Inglis, M Banting

Batswomen C Koski, A Lanning, C Piparo, A Day

All-Rounders E Osborne (captain), N Bolton (vice-captain)

Bowlers N Hancock, C Leeson, E King

WF-W vs AM-W Probable Playing XIs

Western Australia Women: Chloe Piparo (C), Ash Day, Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Emma Inglis, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Ash King, Emma King.

Australian Capital Territory Women: Erica Kershaw, Claire Koski, Katie Mack, Angela Reakes, Anna Lanning, Madeline Penna, Erin Osborne, Amy Yates, Zoe Cooke, Matilda Lugg, Sarah Coyte, Maitlan Brown, Nicola Hancock, Carly Leeson, Isabella Afaras, Elizabeth Coper-Jones

WF-W vs AM-W SQUADS

Western Australia Women: Sheldon Cooper, Emma King, Mathilda Carmichael, Molly Healy, Megan Banting, Heather Graham, Ashley Day, Sophie Devine, Meg Thompson, Ashlee King, Amy Edgar, Taneale Peschel, Nicole Bolton, Chloe Piparo (c), Kath Hempenstall, Emma Inglis (wk), Piepa Cleary

Australian Capital Territory Women: Erica Kershaw, Claire Koski, Katie Mack, Angela Reakes, Anna Lanning, Madeline Penna, Erin Osborne, Amy Yates, Zoe Cooke, Matilda Lugg, Sarah Coyte, Maitlan Brown, Nicola Hancock, Carly Leeson, Isabella Afaras, Elizabeth Coper-Jones

